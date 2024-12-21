Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch finally breaks silence on crypto scandal: ‘I take this situation extremely seriously…’

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl Haliey Welch is determined to clear her name and rebuild her career following the fallout from a cryptocurrency scandal that has left her reputation under scrutiny. Although not named in a lawsuit against promoters, Haliey Welch plans to clear her name and is working with Burwick Law to address the situation and assist affected investors.(@HalieyWelchX/X)

The controversy stems from the huge crash of the $HAWK meme-coin, which Welch had promoted, and a subsequent lawsuit alleging improper registration of the cryptocurrency.

The lawsuit, filed by investors, targets overHere Ltd., its founder Clinton So, influencer Alex Larson Schultz, and the Tuah The Moon Foundation. It accuses them of unlawfully promoting and selling an unregistered cryptocurrency. Despite her public association with the memecoin, Welch herself is not named as a defendant

A source close to Welch told Daily Mail, “Haliey understands how her unexpected start in the industry comes across, but since achieving virality, she's proven she has the star power to lead a successful career.”

“She plans to keep pushing forward after clearing up the narrative around her involvement in this project.”

Welch has enlisted the help of Burwick Law, a firm specializing in crypto litigation, to uncover the truth behind the project and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Haliey Welch denies leading $HAWK project

Daily Mail reported that Welch’s role in the project was limited. “She did not spearhead or create the crypto project,” the source explained. “She was nothing more than a paid spokesperson who received a sponsorship fee to lend her persona to the team that created and launched the $HAWK memecoin.”

“I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community. I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter,” Welch told Daily Mail.

The lawsuit alleges that the $HAWK token soared to a $490 million market cap before plummeting by over 90% within hours of its December 4 launch. Investors claim the presale raised approximately $2.8 million at a valuation of $16.69 million. Plaintiffs are seeking over $150,000 in damages, accusing the defendants of marketing the coin unlawfully and making minimal efforts to restrict its sale outside the US.