Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch could be arrested for ‘crypto scam’. Here's how

Hailey Welch, widely known for creating the viral "Hawk Tuah" meme, has come under fire after the collapse of her newly launched cryptocurrency, $HAWK. Critics accuse Hailey Welch of a scam, prompting legal action from Burwick Law, which is representing affected investors.

The meme coin, which debuted on the Solana blockchain on Wednesday, initially experienced a meteoric rise, reaching a valuation of $500 million within moments of its launch. However, its value plummeted sharply, dropping below $60 million in a matter of minutes.

The steep decline sparked widespread criticism online, with many accusing Welch of orchestrating a scam. Detractors on social media labelled the coin a hoax, and legal challenges quickly began to emerge.

“We are representing clients in matters related to $HAWK,” eminent law firm, Burwick Law posted on X (formerly Twitter). “If you’ve experienced losses and would like to explore your options, learn more.”

Following the severe backlash Welch and her team addressed the controversy, denying any intentional wrongdoing. Her manager stated, “We don’t want to break securities laws. We would say that we’re almost, like, tokenizing, in a sense, Hailey’s fan base.”

“Team hasn’t sold one token and not 1 KOL was given 1 free token. We tried to stop snipers as best we could through high fees in the start of launch on @MeteoraAG,” Welch herself took to X to defend.

Netizens are calling for Welch to be held accountable

“Justice for Hawk Tuah scammed. She deserves some jail time to make an example and show other celebs not to abuse their followers,” one user commented.

“If you lost money on a Hawk Tuah Coin… You deserved it,” another chimed in.

Other comments included, “Everyone bout to lose more in legal fees because she didn't do anything illegal 😭 (frankly I don't think she knew wtf was going on, her Dev/team took advantage now she's taking the heat).”

Another person harshly commented, “This chick needs to disappear as fast as she came on the public agenda.”

“idky people become famous, gain the trust of their loyal fanbase who made them who they are, & then betray them for their own financial gain,” one user wrote. While another piped in commenting, “She should talk tuah lawyer as well.”