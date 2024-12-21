Hawk Tuah Girl breaks silence after lawsuit filed over $HAWK memecoin crash, ‘I take this…’

Hailey Welch has finally addressed the devastating crash of her memecoin $HAWK. Known as the Hawk Tuah Girl, the 22-year-old issued a statement on social media after weeks of disappearance following her crypto currency controversy, which caused investors to lose millions. Hailey Welch AKA the Hawk Tuah Girl responds to lawsuit filed over the devastating crash of her cryptocurrency $HAWK(@HalieyWelchX/X)

Hawk Tuah Girl breaks silence after lawsuit filed over $HAWK memecoin crash

In the lawsuit filed Thursday against the $HAWK creators in New York District Court, investors accused overHere Ltd, its founder Clinton So, social media influencer Alez Larson Schultz and the Tuah The Moon Foundation of fraudulently selling Welch's celebrity memecoin, per Hollywood Reporter.

Welch, who was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter Friday that read, “I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community.”

Providing a grievance link, she added, “I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter. If you have experienced losses related to this, please contact Burwick Law using the link below.”

The internet personality's statement comes two weeks after the devastating crash of her cryptocurrency. On December 4, Welch launched her highly-anticipated memecoin, which flourished to a whopping $500 million on Solana. However, just 20 minutes into the launch, $HAWK plunged to $60 minutes, costing some investors their “whole life savings.”

In the wake of the sudden crash, investors, who were primarily her fans, accused Welch and her $HAWK team of “rug pull” scam. However, billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently defended her, saying, “It wasn’t something she fully understood.” “But she trusted the people around her,” the Shark Tank star added during a podcast with The Washington Post‘s Jules Terpak.