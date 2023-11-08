When David Schwimmer ensured Friend cast gets the same pay, Matthew Perry's emotional tale is winning hearts

The passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry has revived a wealth of memories about the bonds between the show's cast members. Revelations range from Perry's once-secret affection for co-star Jennifer Aniston to a controversial episode he managed to have removed from the show's airing, captivating fans with these freshly-shared tidbits from his memoir. Among such disclosures is a narrative involving David Schwimmer

Friends starred Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The Guardian has dug out a heart-warming tale in which Perry recounts how money started to change on the set of 'Friends' while they were filming back in the '90s. In the book - 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing' - Perry says each star was earning about $22,000 for each episode in Season 1. However, as the series progressed and Ross-Rachel romance flourished the duo's earnings were increased more than others.

Matthew then adds, by the time Season 3 was rolled around show producers wanted Jennifer and David be compensated far more than the others, but Schwimmer put his foot down on behalf of his castmates. He then floated the idea of everyone bargaining together so that everyone can earn equal sum together, even if it meant a may cut for him and Jennifer.

"David had certainly been in a position to go for the most money, and he didn’t. I would like to think that I would have made the same move, but as a greedy 25-year-old, I’m not sure I would have."

He adds, "But his decision served to make us take care of each other through what turned out to be a myriad of stressful network negotiations, and it gave us a tremendous amount of power ... We had David’s goodness, and his astute business sense, to thank for what we had been offered. I owe you about $30m, David."

By Season 8, MP revealed that each of the 'Friends' actors were making about a million bucks an episode ... and he credits Schwimmer with establishing that precedent early. Apparently, they continued to hammer out salary negotiations as a group over the years.

This story, which technically came out last year, is making the rounds right now ... and just speaks to how close the 'Friends' really were on set -- adding to the devastation of Perry's sudden loss. TMZ broke the story ... he was found dead last weekend at his L.A. home.

As we reported ... the cast attended a small, private funeral for Perry Friday near the Hollywood Hills -- as did Perry's family and loved ones, including his parents.

Schwimmer, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow all released a joint statement addressing Perry's passing ... saying the tragedy was "unfathomable" and that they were still processing it as a group. They've laid relatively low in the days since.

Fans of Perry and "Friends" at large are still reeling ... and for good reason. His death was shocking, and remains a mystery at this point. An investigation is currently underway.

