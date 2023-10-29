‘When I die, it would be nice if…’ Here's how Matthew Perry wanted to be remembered

As we mourn the loss of beloved Friends star Matthew Perry, whose passing at 54 has left a void in the entertainment world. Perry, best known as the iconic Chandler Bing, not only brought laughter to millions but also shared his personal struggles with unwavering bravery, leaving a legacy that extends far beyond his acting career.

Beloved Friends star Matthew Perry's legacy of laughter and bravery lives on.(REUTERS)

Perry’s battle with addiction, a torment hidden behind his on-screen charisma, came to light in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In this candid account, he opened up about the challenges he faced before and during his time on the hit '90s show, forcing fans to see his golden years from a different perspective.

"I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life," Perry confessed. "But the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me?' I will always say, 'Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can't always do it for myself!'"

Driven by his personal experiences, Perry founded the Perry House in Malibu, a sober living facility for men, offering a lifeline to those fighting similar battles. His play, The End of Longing, became a poignant message to the world, an exaggerated portrayal of his own struggles, designed to connect with people like him and those who love them.

In his own words Perry expressed his hope for how he would be remembered: "When I die, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen, but it would be nice."

Matthew Perry's legacy is not just about the laughs he shared but also about the lives he touched, the battles he fought, and the hope he instilled. As fans remember his wit and humor, let’s also honor his bravery, honesty, and his unwavering dedication to helping others, ensuring that his legacy lives on in the hearts he inspired.

