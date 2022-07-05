Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Sylvester Stallone tried to promote Salman Khan's movie but shared Bobby Deol's pic

Sylvester Stallone once promoted Salman Khan's 2018 film Race 3 but couldn't recognise him. He shared the character poster of Bobby Deol instead. 
Sylvester Stallone once shared Bobby Deol's picture assuming it was Salman Khan.
Published on Jul 05, 2022 07:08 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sylvester Stallone, known for giving Hollywood multiple hits, made his entry into Bollywood with a cameo in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. Though the actor did not appear in any other Hindi film, his connection with Bollywood remained, and he even decided to promote the 2018 film Race 3. Also Read| Rosamund Pike has a question about Bollywood, asks, 'has any Hollywood actor been cast in an Indian film'

However, Sylvester Stallone was unable to recognise Salman Khan as he tried to promote him and his film. While talking about Salman, Sylvester ended up sharing the character poster of Bobby Deol, who was also part of the film. The action crime film starred Salman as the lead and Bobby in a supporting role.

It started when Salman shared the announcement for Sylvester's film Creed 2 on his social media account. Sylvester tried to return the favour and promote Salman and his upcoming film Race 3. He mistakenly shared Bobby's poster in place of Salman, and captioned it, "The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN for his next film RACE 3! @beingsalmankhan." The veteran actor tried to rectify the error, and shared Salman's picture after deleting Bobby's, but was still skeptical if he had chosen the correct one.

Posting a zoomed-in picture of Salman from the latest poster of Race 3, Sylvester wrote, “OK, EVERYBODY let’s try this AGAIN , good luck to the very talented SALMAN KHAN on his upcoming new film RACE 3 ! ( if this is wrong I give up ! ) LOL.”

Salman has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Sylvester. Back in 2015, he had called the actor 'Aapke hero ka hero (hero of your hero).' He also wished Sylvester on his 75th birthday in July last year, wishing him 'good health, love, and happiness.' Sylvester is celebrating his 76th birthday on Wednesday, June 6.

