Who do Tom Holland and Zendaya play in The Odyssey? Their roles explained

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey brings together real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya on the big screen once again, marking their first film together outside the Spider-Man franchise. However, fans hoping to see the pair share romantic moments onscreen may be surprised to learn that their characters never actually cross paths.

(From L) British actor Tom Holland, US actor, screenwriter and producer Matt Damon, US actress Anne Hathaway and US actress and singer Zendaya pose during a photocall ahead of the premiere of the film 'The Odyssey' at the Grand Rex in Paris on July 8, 2026. (AFP)

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Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey follows the legendary king Odysseus on his perilous 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The star-studded cast features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope, Tom Holland as their son Telemachus, and Zendaya as the goddess Athena.

Here's a closer look at the roles played by Holland and Zendaya.

Tom Holland plays Telemachus

Tom Holland stars as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope. While his father is missing following the fall of Troy, Telemachus grows up in a kingdom overrun by powerful suitors determined to marry his mother and seize the throne.

His journey forms one of the emotional cores of the film. As a young prince, Telemachus sets out to discover whether his father is still alive while learning to defend his family and claim his place as Ithaca's rightful heir.

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Beginning as an inexperienced and uncertain youth, he gradually develops into a courageous leader over the course of the story.

Zendaya plays Athena

Zendaya portrays Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and strategic warfare. In Greek mythology, Athena is Odysseus' divine protector, repeatedly intervening to help him survive dangerous trials during his long voyage home.

In Nolan's adaptation, Athena serves as more than just a mythical guide. Her interactions with Odysseus are designed to show the emotional and psychological cost of his decade-long journey.

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Because Athena primarily appears alongside Odysseus, while Holland's Telemachus remains in Ithaca searching for his father, the real-life couple do not share any scenes in the film.

Also Read: The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan fans delay pregnancies and fly cross-country for IMAX screenings; 'it was pandemonium'

How Zendaya joined The Odyssey

Interestingly, Zendaya was not initially attached to the project. During the film's press tour, the actors revealed that Holland was cast before Nolan considered offering Zendaya the role of Athena.

According to the couple, Nolan even asked Holland whether he would be comfortable if Zendaya were approached for the part. The director also entrusted Holland with delivering the script to her.

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Zendaya later recalled being "on cloud nine" after Holland encouraged her to revisit the Athena scenes, realizing Nolan wanted her for the role.

By: Harini Oviya