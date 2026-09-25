Who is Lili Reinhart’s boyfriend Jack Martin? All about the Love Hypothesis actress’ real-life love

Lili Reinhart's new rom-com Love Hypothesis landed on Prime Video on September 23, 2026. But off-screen, Reinhart has a love story with her real-life ‘Adam Carlsen,' her boyfriend Jack Martin, since 2023.

Who is Jack Martin?

Lili Reinhart and boyfriend Jack Martin have been together since 2023. (Instagram/ @realjackmartin)

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Jack Martin is an actor. Martin was born in Maryland but grew up in McLean, Virginia, according to People. He graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 and also trained as an actor at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

He first planned to study political science and go into politics but changed his mind after his first semester at Georgetown, he told BELLO Mag. He said in a November 2021 interview: “When I decided I wanted to be an actor, I was too embarrassed to even tell my friends about it because I didn't know what they were going to say. I mean, all my friends in college went on to really classic corporate jobs.”

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Deep Dive How did Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin meet? Lili Reinhart first connected with Jack Martin after seeing a video he made poking fun at her show Riverdale and slid into his DMs to reach out. What is Jack Martin's background before acting? Jack Martin graduated from Georgetown University in 2019, initially studying political science before pivoting to acting and training at prestigious institutions like USC and NYU. What significant event did Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin attend together? The couple made their first public appearance together at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023, attending a Giorgio Armani event and going on a double date.

{{^usCountry}} Before acting professionally, Martin built a big following on TikTok, where he now has over 975,000 followers, as per People. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before acting professionally, Martin built a big following on TikTok, where he now has over 975,000 followers, as per People. {{/usCountry}}

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"I was an elitist about TikTok. I was like, 'I'm never downloading that app.' It's for 16-year-olds to dance with their shirts off," Martin told ComicBook. He said he later realized, "you can just make anything... You can make any video, as long as it's a minute."

He started doing skits and eventually got signed by a manager and agent, according to People. His first big TV role was in La Brea, where he played Josh Harris. The show ran for three seasons and ended in 2024. He also had small parts in Almost Friday TV and The Rookie, and made his film debut in Senior Prank in 2025.

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His best-known role is Josh Teitelbaum in the Mindy Kaling-created Hulu series Not Suitable for Work, which premiered on June 2, 2026.

Also read: The Love Hypothesis review: Fake dating, real sparks and a genuinely swoon-inducing rom-com is hard to resist

How Reinhart and Martin met and fell in love

Reinhart first connected with Martin after seeing a video he made poking fun at Riverdale, which she starred in, and sliding into his DMs, she told Marie Claire in November 2025.

The couple were first linked in April 2023 after being spotted kissing outside LAX Airport, in photos shared by Page Six.

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Martin made things Instagram official on July 10, 2023, with a photo carousel captioned: “Unbelievable, even egregious amounts of Smiling and Chilling.”

Also read: Lili Reinhart ‘definitely’ had notes for The Love Hypothesis movie, tried to protect fan-favourite moments | Interview

In September 2023, the couple made their first public appearance together at the Venice Film Festival, attending a Giorgio Armani event and going on a double date with Sydney Sweeney and her then-fiance, Jonathan Davino.

"I'm in a really beautiful relationship," Reinhart told Cosmopolitan in July 2026. “I've never really given any details about my relationship for our own protection, but I am in the best relationship I've ever been in.”

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Love Hypothesis is available to watch on Prime Video. The rom-com stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as Olive and Dr Adam, and is based on TikTok sensation, Ali Hazelwood's bestselling novel of the same name.