Who is Noor Alfallah? Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend who previously dated Mick Jagger

Reports of Al Pacino becoming a father at the age of 83 took the internet by storm on Wednesday. The acclaimed actor and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting their first child together, according to a report by TMZ. As per reports the Godfather actor is in a relationship with her since April 2022. (Also read: After Robert De Niro became a dad at 79, Al Pacino will welcome his fourth child at 83: Report)

Al and Noor's relationship timeline

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The pair were spotted last year in April at Felix Trattoria in Venice, when they were spotted leaving in the same car after dining at the Italian eatery. Pictures surfaced on the internet soon after, where the duo were seen to be accompanied by actor Jason Momoa and artist Julian Schnabel for the same dinner. They were attending the 'For Esmé – with Love and Squalor' exhibit at Pace Gallery, which was celebrating a new art exhibition featuring the works of painter Julian Schnabel. The picture was shared by Jason on his Instagram, where Al and his girlfriend Noor were seen seated beside each other at the table. "Amazing night @pacegallery Julian Schnabel’s -for ESME’ with Love and Squalor so thankful to enjoy dinner with legends. all my aloha j." he wrote in the caption. Noor also posted a picture on her Instagram with Al, from a recent exhibition.

Noor's previous relationships

As per a report by Page Six, Noor, who comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti American family, has previously been linked to Mick Jagger, 78, philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 60 in the past. Although she has also been spotted with 91-year-old filmmaker Clint Eastwood in the past, she clarified that he was simply a family friend. According to their sources, “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen. She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Al's previous relationships

Al had previously sparked romance rumors with Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 40, with whom he split in 2020. They dated for roughly two years, and she later went on to admit that he doesn't like to spend money and only bought her flowers. Pacino has a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant and 18-year-old twins with star Beverly D’Angelo. He was previously linked to a number a woman in the past, including Jill Clayburgh, Diane Keaton, Penelope Ann Miller and Kathleen Quinlan.

