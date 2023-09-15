Why Sofia Vergara walked off the 'AGT' stage again

“That's it, ” said Sofia Vergara as she walked off the stage at America's Got Talent and returned to her seat at the judges panel when her co-judge Howie Mandel joked about her single status for the second time on the show.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Sofia allegedly said, “That's it!”, removed the cuff on her arm and returned to her seat on the judge's table.

The Emmy nominee was sitting on a tater tot seat for a lie detector test during the episode on Wednesday. She was answering questions about her fellow judges, and her time on the famous show ‘Modern Family,’ when Howie asked her if she was “interested in” anyone in the audience.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Howie has joked about Sofia's recent single status.

Earlier in August, he teased Sofia about her being single while critiquing a ventriloquist.

“If you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should’ve talked to Sofía,” began the 67-year-old judge.

“She’s in the market right now,” he added.

While Sofia took the joke in strides at the time, raising her arms in cheer, it was the show host Terry Crews who actually stood up for her.

“No,” began the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor on stage. “We are not doing that.”

Sofia and Joe Manganiello divorced each other in July after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the ex-couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The duo began dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2015.

Sofia also shares a 31-year-old son named Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

