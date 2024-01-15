Will Ryan Gosling sing the theme song in the Fall Guy remake?

Ryan Gosling is taking a break from showcasing his vocal talents in the upcoming film adaptation of The Fall Guy. Although he will be seen stepping into the iconic role of Colt Seavers from the 1980s series, the actor confirmed in an interview with People that he won't be lending his voice to the theme song titled The Unknown Stuntman. The song was originally performed by Lee Majors, in 1984. He was speaking at the at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where Gosling was honoured with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. Ryan Gosling at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, (AP)

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A Sneak Peek at The Fall Guy Soundtrack

"I won't be singing it, but it's featured in the film, and a fantastic artist performs it," the actor told the publication, hinting at Blake Shelton, who is set to deliver a contemporary rendition of the track for the movie.

"I'm looking forward to people hearing it," Ryan Gosling expressed excitement about the cover.

This disclosure follows a notably musical year for Gosling, showcasing his vocal prowess in acclaimed projects such as La La Land, his participation in the spooky rock duo Dead Man's Bones, and the resurfacing of a viral dance recital routine he performed at the age of 12.

Ryan Gosling at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, on January 7, 2024. (REUTERS)

From Grammy Nods to On-Set Bonds

In 2023, Gosling captured global attention with his sensational Barbie power ballad, I'm Just Ken. The song went on to secure a place on the Billboard Hot 100 and it also ended up getting a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Despite not showcasing his musical talents in his upcoming action film, in which he co-stars with Emily Blunt, Gosling shared that he has maintained a friendship with the veteran actor Lee Majors since their meeting on set. Reflecting on the experience, Gosling further told People, "[Majors] came out to Australia, and I had an opportunity to talk to him and spend the day with him," noting that the encounter was “pretty great.”

Catch The Fall Guy in cinemas starting March 1.