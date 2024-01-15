close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Will Ryan Gosling sing the theme song in the Fall Guy remake?

Will Ryan Gosling sing the theme song in the Fall Guy remake?

ByAchu Krishnan
Jan 15, 2024 08:19 PM IST

In a recent interview, the actor provided details on the potential continuation of his musical ventures in The Fall Guy.

Ryan Gosling is taking a break from showcasing his vocal talents in the upcoming film adaptation of The Fall Guy. Although he will be seen stepping into the iconic role of Colt Seavers from the 1980s series, the actor confirmed in an interview with People that he won't be lending his voice to the theme song titled The Unknown Stuntman. The song was originally performed by Lee Majors, in 1984. He was speaking at the at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where Gosling was honoured with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.

Ryan Gosling at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, (AP)
Ryan Gosling at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, (AP)

(Also Read: Critics Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins best film, Christopher Nolan is best director)

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A Sneak Peek at The Fall Guy Soundtrack

"I won't be singing it, but it's featured in the film, and a fantastic artist performs it," the actor told the publication, hinting at Blake Shelton, who is set to deliver a contemporary rendition of the track for the movie.

"I'm looking forward to people hearing it," Ryan Gosling expressed excitement about the cover.

This disclosure follows a notably musical year for Gosling, showcasing his vocal prowess in acclaimed projects such as La La Land, his participation in the spooky rock duo Dead Man's Bones, and the resurfacing of a viral dance recital routine he performed at the age of 12.

Ryan Gosling at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, on January 7, 2024. (REUTERS)
Ryan Gosling at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, on January 7, 2024. (REUTERS)

From Grammy Nods to On-Set Bonds

In 2023, Gosling captured global attention with his sensational Barbie power ballad, I'm Just Ken. The song went on to secure a place on the Billboard Hot 100 and it also ended up getting a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

(Also Read: Chris Evans & Alba Baptista enjoy double date with Rob Pattinson & pregnant Suki Waterhouse)

Despite not showcasing his musical talents in his upcoming action film, in which he co-stars with Emily Blunt, Gosling shared that he has maintained a friendship with the veteran actor Lee Majors since their meeting on set. Reflecting on the experience, Gosling further told People, "[Majors] came out to Australia, and I had an opportunity to talk to him and spend the day with him," noting that the encounter was “pretty great.”

Catch The Fall Guy in cinemas starting March 1.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On