Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith opens up about 2022 Oscars slap incident: ‘I accept my family as humans’

Singer Willow Smith broke silence on her father Will Smith’s slap row at the Oscars 2022, which created a storm. Will slapped comedian Chris Rock for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Recalling the incident, the 21-year-old singer said in an interview that the aftermath didn’t ‘rock her as much as’ her own demons. (Also read: Will Smith apologises again to Chris Rock and his mother)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock for the second time in a video shared on his Instagram handle. In the video, he apologised to Chris’ family, including his mother Rose and clarified that his wife didn’t ask him to make the choice during the Oscars night. The actor also said that he reached out to Chris but the comedian is not ready to talk.

Talking about it, Willow told Billboard, “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness. Because of the position that we're in, our humanness sometimes isn't accepted, and we're expected to act in a way that isn't conducive to a healthy human life and isn't conducive to being honest.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Academy has banned Will Smith after the incident for the next 10 years. The decision was made after the actor resigned from the Academy. He had won the Oscar for best actor for his biopic King Richard a few minutes after the controversy.

Previously, Will Smith had penned a note over the matter. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” read an excerpt from his first apology statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON