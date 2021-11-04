Will Smith says he fell in love with his co-star during first marriage: 'Found myself desperately yearning...'

Actor Will Smith has revealed that he fell in love with his Six Degrees of Separation co-star Stockard Channing during his first marriage with Sheree Zampino. In his new memoir Will, the actor also spoke about his marriage then which was 'off to a rocky start'.

Will Smith essayed the role of Paul Poitier in Six Degrees of Separation which released in 1993, a year after his marriage. Stockard played the role of Louisa in the Fred Schepisi directed film.

People.com quoted an excerpt from Will Smith's book, "Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least. She'd married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier. And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing."

"After the film wrapped, Sheree and Trey and I moved back to LA. Our marriage was off to a rocky start. I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard," Will also said.

Will Smith tied the knot with Sheree Zampino in 1992 and the couple welcomed their son Trey Smith in November 1992. However, Will and Sheree divorced in 1995.

Earlier in an interview with Esquire in 2015, Will had spoken about the film and Stockard, "With Six Degrees of Separation, I got a taste early of the dangers of going too far for a character. My character was in love with Stockard Channing's character. And I actually fell in love with Stockard Channing. So the movie was over and I went home, and I was dying to see Stockard. I was like, ‘Oh no! What have I done?’ That was my last experience with Method acting, where you're reprogramming your mind."

