Zendaya, Margaret Qualley or Inde Navarrette opposite Robert Pattinson's James Bond?: The ultimate Bond Girl wishlist

It's a truth universally acknowledged, that a film studio which has found its next James Bond must be in want of a Bond Girl. The next James Bond film, led by Robert Pattinson and directed by Denis Villeneuve, has yet to reveal its female lead.

Amazon MGM Studios finally put all speculation — and betting websites — to rest on Monday as it announced the next James Bond. English actor Robert Pattinson has landed yet another role of a lifetime as the new Agent 007, beating several heavyweight contenders to the coveted part.

However, the guessing game is far from over. It has merely moved to the next big question: who will be his Bond Girl?

Over decades of bringing Ian Fleming's suave spy to the big screen, Bond Girls have been almost as instrumental in drawing audiences to the franchise as the secret agent himself. Whether a charming seductress or a heartbreaker lover, the role has been played by everyone from Oscar winners to supermodels. From Halle Berry and Eva Green to Diana Rigg, Bond Girls have become screen icons across generations.

So, the curiosity surrounding the casting of the next Bond Girl is only natural.

Historically, James Bond films have often cast relatively lesser-known actors as the women opposite 007, with the franchise becoming one of the biggest highlights of their careers. But this time, the studio has already placed its bets on an established superstar. A superhero, vampire and wizard, all rolled into one. It would not be surprising if that star power is reflected in the casting of the next Bond Girl as well.

With that in mind, here are five actors we think could be in the running — and our personal favourites for the role.

Zendaya Wherever Rob goes, Daya shall follow. The two actors have already shared the screen in three films this year, beginning with The Drama, followed by The Odyssey and the upcoming Dune: Part Three. While they did not share any scenes in The Odyssey, their chemistry in The Drama was undeniable.

We also know they make a striking pair on screen, and for a Bond film, that's half the battle won, if you ask me.

And then there's the bonus point: Zendaya's new Halle Berry-inspired hairstyle. Could she already be making a case for herself as the next Bond Girl?