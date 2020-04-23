e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Entertainment / I am not whining about the lockdown as you can use this time wisely: Rohit Roy

I am not whining about the lockdown as you can use this time wisely: Rohit Roy

The actor admits that being in a lockdown is working for him and that he is happy being at home.

entertainment Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:40 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
         

With the re-telecast of iconic shows Ramayan and Mahabharat, Rohit Roy who rose to fame with Doordarshan’s afternoon show, Swabhimaan (aired in 1995), says he would love to see the show back on the tube.

“The cast has been in touch all these years through a group chat and we keep talking about the show. In fact a while ago, we had a reunion too. But as for the show airing again that might not be possible on DD as the rights of the show are not with the channel but with an OTT platform. I wish it aired on DD again, as the content of the show is still relevant and fresh that the next generation too knows about it as they discuss on social media. Moreover, imagine the recall value as so many talented actors featured on the show.” Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana featured in the show in the initial phase of their careers.

Roy admits that being in a lockdown is working for him and that he is happy being at home. He has finished the script of his directorial in finer detail. “I am not whining as I have so many others complain about staying at home during this lockdown. I think this is the perfect time to recharge. I have had a lot of clarity about my work in the last month, so much so that I finished my script with dialogues for my film. There are no distractions and no clutter in the mind,” he says.

The Sanjivani actor is sticking to a routine of workout, working and chilling at home. He feels this is the time to be creative and productive. “Spending time with family is a must but taking out some hours in the day to work on yourself or focus on your work is essential too. We have to use our minds. Post lockdown, it will be a challenging time for everyone and I think, India will bounce back faster because of our resilence. But unless we are prepared right now, we won’t be able to,” he signs off.

top news
S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss Covid-19, medical supply chain
S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss Covid-19, medical supply chain
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
LIVE| Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,964
LIVE| Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,964
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

entertainment news