I am not whining about the lockdown as you can use this time wisely: Rohit Roy

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:40 IST

With the re-telecast of iconic shows Ramayan and Mahabharat, Rohit Roy who rose to fame with Doordarshan’s afternoon show, Swabhimaan (aired in 1995), says he would love to see the show back on the tube.

“The cast has been in touch all these years through a group chat and we keep talking about the show. In fact a while ago, we had a reunion too. But as for the show airing again that might not be possible on DD as the rights of the show are not with the channel but with an OTT platform. I wish it aired on DD again, as the content of the show is still relevant and fresh that the next generation too knows about it as they discuss on social media. Moreover, imagine the recall value as so many talented actors featured on the show.” Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana featured in the show in the initial phase of their careers.

Roy admits that being in a lockdown is working for him and that he is happy being at home. He has finished the script of his directorial in finer detail. “I am not whining as I have so many others complain about staying at home during this lockdown. I think this is the perfect time to recharge. I have had a lot of clarity about my work in the last month, so much so that I finished my script with dialogues for my film. There are no distractions and no clutter in the mind,” he says.

The Sanjivani actor is sticking to a routine of workout, working and chilling at home. He feels this is the time to be creative and productive. “Spending time with family is a must but taking out some hours in the day to work on yourself or focus on your work is essential too. We have to use our minds. Post lockdown, it will be a challenging time for everyone and I think, India will bounce back faster because of our resilence. But unless we are prepared right now, we won’t be able to,” he signs off.