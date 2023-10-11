Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith attended the 2022 Oscars ‘as family, not as husband and wife’

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently opened up on Will Smith's shocking 2022 Oscars moment when he slapped Chris Rock on stage. The actor was furious after Rock joked about Jada's shaved head. The 52-year-old actress got candid about her marriage with the ‘King Richard’ star, revealing that they had been separated for six years before the viral incident. This comes after years of speculation about their marital woes.

What did Jada say about the Oscars slap?

Left- Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars. Right- Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction when Chris made a joke about her, seconds before the slap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although Jada has openly talked about her hair loss due to alopecia in past, Rock's joke about her shaved head hurt Will so much that he walked up to the stage and smacked him hard. Up until now, Jada had been silent about the incident, however, in a recent interview, she finally addressed it. “I thought, 'This is a skit.' I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn't a skit,” Jada said as per People.

She also revealed that her first words to her husband when the duo was alone after the shocking incident, were - “Are you okay?” Jada said that though she was by his side, she decided to allow him to “figure this out for himself.” Jada and Will have been married since 1997. The couple shares three children - Jaden, 25, Willow, 22, and Trey, 3. In spite of their marriage troubles, Jada's children are her number one priority. Calling her children “little gurus,” she said that they have taught her “a deep sense of self-acceptance.” “The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their dad. And it’s one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love. And then there’s, to be the recipient of that.” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the Oscars slap, Will was banned for 10 years citing his aggressive behaviour. However, he publically apologised to the Academy and Rock.