Jawan live updates: Shah Rukh Khan unveils first song Zinda Banda. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first song from his upcoming film Jawan on Monday. The song is titled Zinda Banda in Hindi, Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu. Here are all live updates about the film and the song release.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 02:32 PM
Watch Zinda Banda if you haven't watched it yet
Shah Rukh Khan wears his best dancing shoes for Jawan song Zinda Banda.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 02:13 PM
Here is the Tamil version of Zinda Banda
Also check out Jawan Tamil song Vandha Edam.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 01:58 PM
Check out the Telugu version of Zinda Banda
Zinda Banda is called Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 01:34 PM
Shah Rukh Khan dances his heart out in foot-tapping track Zinda Banda
Shah Rukh Khan on Monday dropped the music video for Zinda Banda, the first song of his upcoming action thriller Jawan. Watch here.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 01:24 PM
Sanya Malhotra grooves with SRK in Zinda Banda
Sanya Malhotra shared the spotlight with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan song Zinda Banda.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 01:04 PM
Shah Rukh Khan thanks Wasim Barelvi
While unveiling Zinda Banda on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change.” The couplet read: ‘Usoolo par jaha aanch aaye takrana zaruri hai, to fir zinda nazar aana zaruri hai’.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 12:51 PM
Watch Jawan song Zinda Banda
And Zinda Banda from Jawan is right here.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 12:42 PM
A glimpse of one of Jawan songs
This glimpse from one of Jawan songs was seen in the Jawan Prevue and fans of Shah Rukh Khan are definitely waiting for this one.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 12:23 PM
People behind Zinda Banda
Jawan song Zinda Banda has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Irshad Kamil. Anirudh is known for composing his debut song Why This Kolaveri Di, sung by Dhanush.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 12:02 PM
Fans also want a full version of Shah Rukh's Bekarar Karke Hume
Fans have shared their wish to see the full length version of Shah Rukh Khan's dance to the old song Bekarar Karke Hume, a glimpse of which was seen in the Jawan Prevue.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:48 AM
Jawan star cast
Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover. Will any of them feature in the Jawan song Zinda Banda?
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:32 AM
Jawan Prevue
The Jawan Prevue Theme was sung by Raja Kumari along with Anirudh Ravichander and BNiznik.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:19 AM
Shah Rukh Khan teases what's set to come
The Sound of Jawan to be unveiled today.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:06 AM
Watch Jawan Prevue once more
The Jawan Prevue was unveiled this month amid much fanfare. It showed several glimpses from the film including the massive star cast.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 10:57 AM
#ZindaBanda is trending
The song title Zinda Banda started trending on Twitter Monday morning as soon as Shah Rukh Khan started the countdown for its release.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 10:49 AM
Zinda Banda to be out at 12:50 pm today
Shah Rukh Khan announced Monday morning that ‘The sound of Jawan’ will be unveiled today with the release of the first song from the film post noon.