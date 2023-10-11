Kendrick Lamar wins big! Here are BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 winners

Kendrick Lamar emerged as the big winner at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, bagging four wins - Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year and, alongside his creative partner Dave Free, Video Director of the Year. The award show which took place at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, was broadcast Tuesday night, October 10. Fat Joe hosted the award ceremony and featured several performances by rap artists, such as Sexyy Red, GloRilla, City Girls, DaBaby, and LL Cool J. American rapper Rakim paid tribute to the night’s I Am Hip Hop Award honoree Marley Marl. While Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nelly, Chingy, Bow Wow, and Da Brat featured in So So Def's 30th-anniversary tribute.

(FILES) US rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners List

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lamar made history with all four wins by becoming the first artist to win Hip Hop Artist of the Year three times. Although Cardi B and 21 Savage were the lead nominees, with 12 nominations each, Savage outscored her. Here's the full list of winners for the award show:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the Year

‘All My Life’ - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

‘God Did’ - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

‘Just Wanna Rock’ - Lil Uzi Vert (WINNER)

‘Players’ - Coi Leray

‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ - Latto feat. Cardi B

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Rich Flex’ - Drake and 21 Savage

‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

‘Tomorrow 2’ - GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip Hop Album of the Year

‘Anyways, Life’s Great…’ - Glorilla

‘Coi’ - Coi Leray

‘God Did’ - DJ Khaled

‘Her Loss’ - Drake and 21 Savage (WINNER)

‘Heroes & Villains’ - Metro Boomin

‘Jackman’ - Jack Harlow

‘Pink Tape’ - Lil Uzi Vert

‘Traumazine’ - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Ice Spice (WINNER)

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd

Best Hip Hop Video

‘Just Wanna Rock’ - Lil Uzi Vert (WINNER)

‘Players’ (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix) - Coi Leray

‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ - Latto feat. Cardi B

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Shake Sumn’ - DaBaby

‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

‘Spin Bout U’ - Drake and 21 Savage

‘Tomorrow 2’ - Glorilla & Cardi B

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

DaBaby

Drake

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Best Collaboration

‘All My Life’ - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole (WINNER)

‘God Did’ - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

‘Players’ (DJ Saige Remix) - Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes

‘Princess Diana’ - Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj

‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ - Latto feat. Cardi B

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

‘Tomorrow 2’ - Glorilla and Cardi B

Best Duo or Group

City Girls

DJ Drama and Jeezy

Drake and 21 Savage (WINNER)

Earthgang

Larry June and The Alchemist

Quavo and Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd

Producer of the Year

Atl Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin (WINNER)

The Alchemist

Impact Track

‘30’ - Nas

‘All My Life’ - Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole (WINNER)

‘Anxiety’ - Megan Thee Stallion

‘Can’t Win for Nothing’ - Symba

‘Champions’ - NLE Choppa

‘God Did’ - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

‘Scientists & Engineers’ - Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Therapy Pt. 2’ - Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby and Reel Goats

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin (WINNER)

Best Hip Hop Platform

AllHipHop

Caresha Please (WINNER)

Drink Champs

Hiphop Dx

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL

Hustler of the Year

21 Savage

50 Cent (WINNER)

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage - ‘Creepin'’ (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd and 21 Savage)

21 Savage - ‘Peaches & Eggplants’ (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

André 3000 - ‘Scientists & Engineers’ (Killer Mike and André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B - ‘Tomorrow 2’ (Glorilla and Cardi B)

Cardi B - ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ (Latto feat. Cardi B)

Drake - ‘Oh U Went’ (Young Thug feat. Drake)

J. Cole - ‘All My Life’ (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)

Jay-Z - ‘God Did’ (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy) (WINNER)

Best International Flow

Aka (South Africa)

Black Sherif (Ghana) (WINNER)

Central Cee (UK)

Gazo (France)

J Hus (UK)

K.O (South Africa)

Major Rd (Brazil)

Ninho (France)

Sampa The Great (Zambia)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)