Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Aadinath Mangeshkar brings her ashes home

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's last rites were performed with full state honous at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday in the presence of several celebrities and dignataries including PM Narendra Modi. A day after, her nephew Aadinath Mangeshkar was seen performing a post-cremation ritual.

Aadinath Mangeshkar is the son of Lata's younger brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar. He was seen bringing the astikalash (urn of ashes) from the cremation spot on Monday. “We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata’s brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar,” assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI.

Aadinath Mangeshkar with Lata Mangeshkar's astikalash. (Varinder Chawla)

Since Lata remained unmarried, her brother's family will be performing her post death rituals.

Her mortal remains were taken to the Shivaji Park stadium with much grandeur. The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. She was draped in the Tricolour as police personnel marched along.

Several celebrities were present at the funeral including Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Anuradha Podwal, Shankar Mahadevan and Vidya Balan. They paid floral tributes to the late singer. Prominent ministers including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Piyush Goyal and Sharad Pawar were also present.

Eight priests dressed in white conducted the final rites. Lata's brother Hridaynath lit the funeral pyre. She also received a gun salute during the last rites.

She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of the legend, government sources informed on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)

