Lindsay Lohan is a mom! ‘Parent Trap’ actress welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly given birth to a child, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. Lindsay has given birth to a baby boy named Luai – her and her husband Bader Shammas‘ first child. “The family is over the moon in love,” her rep said in a statement.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas secretly tied the knot in July 2022 (lindsaylohan/Instagram)

Luai was born in Dubai, where the pair lives. However, the exact date of birth of the child remains unclear.

Luai, an Arabic name, means “shield or protector.” Lindsay announced her pregnancy in March. “She is feeling great and she is thrilled,” her rep told Page Six at the time.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas tied the knot in 2022

Lindsay and Bader secretly tied the knot in July 2022. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Lindsay met Bader, a Kuwait-born financier, while living in Dubai. The ‘Parent Trap’ star revealed months back that Bader popped the question to her. Lindsay’s father, Michael Lohan, later said of Bader, “He’s not a Hollywood type, you don’t see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay’s problems — the paps encroaching on her and coming up with stories. It was tough. But she’s with a guy who doesn’t like the limelight.”

“She’s relaunching her career and you want a good person in your life when you hit that restart button,” he added. “Everyone’s happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she’s been living a really happy and healthy life.”

Lindsay has had several high-profile relationships. She notably dated actor Wilmer Valderrama in 2004, Hard Rock Cafe heir Harry Morton in 2006, DJ Samantha Ronson in 2008, and London-based Russian business heir Egor Tarabasov in 2016.

