MAMI Film Festival 2023: Janhvi Kapoor owns the red carpet in corset dress, Manushi Chhillar looks pretty in saree

Janhvi Kapoor has been putting one stunning appearance after another these days. The actor walked the red carpet at the MAMI Film Festival 2023 on Friday in a beige corset gown which received mixed reactions from her fans. She is currently working on her film Devara with Jr NTR. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor does the traditional namaskaram in a saree, fan calls her ‘best combo of beauty and sanskar’. Watch

Manushi Chhillar and Janhvi Kapoor at MAMI Film Festival on Friday.

Janhvi arrived for the MAMI Film Festival in a shimmery corset gown with minimal jewellery. She had her hair tied into a loose bun. She was all smiles as she waved to the paparazzi.

Reacting to her look, a fan said, “Bawaaal lag rahi ho Janhvi (you are looking great).” Another wrote, “So look wow”. One more said, “She is perfect.” A comment also read: "Ye chand sabse alag h (this beauty is different from others)." Someone also commented on how tight the corset gown was. “Itni tight dress mein ye saans kesi leti hogi (how does she breathe in such a tight dress),” asked one.

Others at MAMI Film Festival

Actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar also attended the event. She looked pretty in a pink saree with a shimmery halter blouse. She had her hair tied in a neat bun. Surveen Chawla was spotted in a printed dress while Sayani Gupta walked the red carpet in a black blazer dress. Tina Datta, Jiya Shankar and Shalin Bhanot were also spotted.

Sayani Gupta, Jiya Shankar, Tina Dutta and Surveen Chawla at MAMI on Friday.

More about Janhvi Kapoor's films

Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal this year. She starred opposite Varun Dhawan in the film that released on Amazon Prime Video. She has three films in her kitty at present, two of which are in post-production stage. Among them are Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao, in which she plays a cricketer. Another is Ulajh, a thriller with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. It is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria.

She is currently filming for Devara which would mark her debut in the Telugu industry. It also stars Jr NTR in the titular role, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on 5 April 2024, in 5 languages.

