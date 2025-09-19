Man breaches security at Vijay’s Chennai home despite actor's Y-category protection, arrested

A security breach occurred at actor and politician Vijay’s residence in Chennai on Friday, 19 September, when a 24-year-old man, identified as Arun, unlawfully entered the premises despite Y-category security, according to a news report by Hindu Tamil. Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's Chennai house faced a security breach by 24-year-old mentally unstable person. (PTI)

The intruder climbed the tree and came through terrace

According to Neelankarai police, the intruder climbed a tree and accessed the terrace of Vijay’s house two nights prior. Vijay reportedly discovered the man during a visit to the terrace, escorted him downstairs, and immediately alerted the police.

A bomb disposal squad was called in to inspect the premises following the trespassing incident. The man was taken into custody and brought to the police station for questioning.

During interrogation, the police identified him as Arun, son of Raja from Madurantakam, and stated he appeared to be mentally disturbed. He has since been admitted to Kilpauk Government Hospital for further treatment.

The breach has raised questions about the effectiveness of Vijay’s security arrangements, especially given his Y-category protection. Authorities are now investigating how the intruder managed to bypass security and reach the actor’s terrace undetected. As of now, Thalapathy Vijay has not made a public statement about the incident.

About Vijay's latest work

The 51-year-old actor was last seen in the 2024 film The Greatest of All Time, which featured an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, and Laila. He is currently working on his next project, Jana Nayagan, which is set for release in 2026. It is said to be Vijay's last cinematic work before he fully enters politics as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief.