'One Nation, One Election' murder of democracy, delimitation to destroy Oppn: Actor Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, who is fighting to emerge as an alternative in Tamil Nadu, on Saturday launched an attack at the Centre on 'one nation, one election' and delimitation. Mamallapuram: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay after TVK's second anniversary celebration function, in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Vijay, who will make a debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls with TVK, said 'one nation, one election' will amount to murder, while delimitation will destroy opposition parties.

While addressing a gathering in Ariyalur, Vijay said he entered politics only with the intention of serving the people and not for earning wealth.

“What's the big deal about money? I have seen enough of it. Should I come into politics to make money? No need. I have no other intention other than to serve you," Vijay said.