30 years of Khal Nayak: Alka Yagnik says she was initially shy about singing Madhuri Dixit's iconic song Choli Ke Peeche

It’s three decades to the release of the Subhash Ghai's iconic drama Khal Nayak today, but the one thing that continues to resonate with audiences even today is the song Choli Ke Peeche. Reminiscing about her experience of singing the song, singer Alka Yagnik says she “never thought it would become such a massive hit”. Also read: Subhash Ghai says every star back then wanted to do Khal Nayak, reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

Alka Yagnik recalls being a little hesitant

Alka Yagnik sang the portions of the song that were picturised on Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Revealing that she wasn’t fully convinced about the song initially because of its lyrics that she found a “little strange”, the singer adds, “When I went to rehearse, they gave me only my lines, not Ila ji’s (singer Ila Arun). I only read, ‘Choli mein dil hai mera.’ I wasn’t aware of the other lines and it was only later that I discovered them.”

“I was a little shy and a little hesitant, initially, because of the lyrics. But later, because Ila ji was there, it ended up becoming like a really great experience and a memorable one, too. There are parts in the song, that end up sounding almost like a conversation, because that's what it was while we were recording it!” adds Yagnik.

Ila Arun helped Alka

She says the recording process was quite unique, which only contributed to its charm. “We used to do live recordings. Along with composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal, (lyricist) Anand Bakshi ji and Ila ji, we worked on reacting to the lines. It ended up sounding like a playful conversation between two sisters or two female friends,” she says.

The 57-year-old admits that the song had a “little naughtiness”, and being someone “extremely shy”, she had her inhibitions. “I was still new. Ila ji really helped me in making the song memorable and enjoyable,” recalls Yagnik.

