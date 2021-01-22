Adele, estranged husband Simon Konecki come to agreement over her $190 million fortune in divorce settlement

Singer Adele and her estranged husband, Simon Konecki, have reached an agreement on their divorce. The couple announced their split in 2019, and are parents to an eight-year-old son, Angelo. They will be officially divorced once the judge signs off on the paperwork.

According to multiple reports, Adele and Simon filed a judgment packet with the court in Los Angeles on Friday, January 15, nearly two years after announcing their split in April 2019.

"Adele and her partner have separated," her representatives said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

By reaching an agreement on the settlement, Adele and Simon have decided on how they will carve up her $190 million (nearly ₹1400 crore) fortune, the Daily Mail says. They did not sign a prenup. The Daily Mail says that Adele makes over $80,000 a day in royalties alone.

"Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don't want that," US Weekly quoted a source as saying at the time of their split. "They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues."

The former couple went public with their relationship in 2012, welcoming Angelo a few months later. They tied the knot in May 2018, and in February 2019, Adele gifted Simon a house in Los Angeles. They separated two months later.

