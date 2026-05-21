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Adnan Sami reacts to trolling over meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘I am a free soul’

Adnan Sami blames social media for creating a culture where people quickly jump to conclusions without knowing the full background.

May 21, 2026 10:06 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Singer Adnan Sami recently came under fire on social media after he shared pictures from his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He faced intense trolling on social media after sharing the pictures. The singer has now reacted to the backlash, making it clear that he does not care about what people think of him.

Adnan reacts

Back in February, Adnan Sami took to Instagram to post pictures from his meeting with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In an interview with News18, Adnan spoke about the trolling and the controversies he has faced over the years.

“I am a free soul and, thankfully, I have lost all my filters also, so I do what I feel like, and I am not answerable to anybody but God. If somebody is nice to me, I will be nice to them no matter who they are. I will never judge anyone on the basis of someone else’s opinion. Certainly, I won’t judge anybody if I don’t know anything about them,” the singer said, stressing that he doesn’t “give a s**t about what anybody thinks."

The singer blames social media for creating a culture where people quickly jump to conclusions without knowing the full background.

More about Adnan

Adnan is known for a variety of popular songs, such as Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De, Tera Chehra, and Kabhi To Nazar Milao among many others. The singer-composer recently released his new single Lipstick. The track is designed as a feel-good anthem that celebrates self-assurance, individuality and the joy of embracing one’s authentic self.

 
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