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After Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi to appear before National Commission for Women in Sarke Chunar song row

Nora Fatehi will appear before the National Commission for Women on Thursday over the criticism for her recent song, Sarke Chunar, from the film KD: The Devil.

May 07, 2026 08:28 am IST
PTI |
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Actor Nora Fatehi will appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday after being summoned over the alleged indecent portrayal of women in the film song Sarke Chunar.

Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in a still from Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD.

Last month, actor Sanjay Dutt also appeared before the NCW in connection with the controversy over the song from the film KD The Devil and submitted a written apology, expressing regret for any "unintended" harm caused to society.

Nora Fatehi to appear before NCW

Fatehi, who is scheduled to appear before the Commission tomorrow at 11:30 am in compliance with its summons, had distanced herself from the Hindi version of the song, saying she had shot the Kannada version and that her permission was not taken for its use in Hindi.

"The National Commission for Women has scheduled a hearing in connection with the matter pertaining to the song Sarke Chunar. Actor Nora Fatehi, who has been summoned in this regard, will appear before the Commission tomorrow at 11:30 am," the Commission said.

KD The Devil is a Kannada film, dubbed in four languages, including Hindi.

 
sanjay dutt nora fatehi
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