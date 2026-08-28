All Indian Cine Workers Association seeks justice for the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan

Ankit Balyan, a Haryanvi singer and YouTuber, was killed on Wednesday evening by four armed assailants outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The incident took place around 7pm near the Aryapuri drain embankment, as reported by HT earlier. According to the police, Balyan was shot at least 18 times, from which he sustained five bullet injuries. He was 32.

AICWA pens note

Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was shot dead in UP. (Instagram@ Ankit Balyan)

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Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has sought justice for the brutal murder of the singer. An official statement was shared on their X account on Friday, which read, "AICWA DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR ANKIT BALIYAN

Haryanvi singer & YouTuber Ankit Baliyan, aged 32, was brutally murdered in broad daylight outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. Four armed assailants reportedly fired nearly 18 rounds, killing the young singer.

The shocking incident has raised serious concerns over the growing fearlessness of mafia and criminal elements. Following the murder, Ankit’s family, supporters and villagers took his body to the road and staged a protest demanding justice.

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) stands firmly with Ankit Baliyan’s grieving family and has written to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, demanding a high-level and time-bound investigation, identification of everyone behind the killing, strict action against the criminal and mafia elements involved, and justice for Ankit Baliyan and his family.

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{{^usCountry}} AICWA stands for justice. {{/usCountry}}

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The killers must be brought to justice.

— Er. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta

President, AICWA"

More details

"The victim was a singer named Ankit Baliyan... He was a well-known singer with many videos on YouTube. He had been working out at a fitness gym; as he stepped out--around 6:55 PM--four unidentified individuals arrived in two vehicles and opened fire. He sustained gunshot injuries. Although police personnel were present and immediately rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC), the doctors were unable to save him," ADG Meerut, Bhanu Bhaskar, told ANI.

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As per a report by ANI, the Gogi Gang has claimed responsibility for Balyan's killing. A social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang went viral for claiming responsibility for the murder. The Shamli Police are currently investigating this viral social media post. The viral post claims that Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme to the killing of Gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was shot dead inside Rohini Court.

Shamli SP NP Singh said police are investigating the post and are working on the lead to determine whether there was an old dispute.