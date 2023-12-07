Anuv Jain exclusive Interview: I would love to sing for Ranbir Kapoor, yet to watch Animal

Indie music scene's prince Anuv Jain is back with a tour, Guldasta and his last stop was Kolkata. The singer sat down with Hindustan Times for an exclusive chat and shared, “I don't think I have been this excited to perform in any city ever.” Anuv Jain in an interview with Hindustan Times from Kolkata.

Anuv not only performed his hit tracks like Gul, Mishri, Maazak, Baarishein, Antariksh (and more) during his set but also treated fans for the first time with a live performance of Husn, his latest single. He said, “I just released my song, Husn. I am so happy and excited to sing my song on stage for the first time. I hoped people remembered the lyrics and sing with me.”

Mere husn ke ilaawa kabhi dil bhi maang lo naa. Haaye, pal mei main pighal jaaun--Husn partly talks about unrequited love. Anuv explained his creation, “Husn is actually about a situationships. It has become very common nowadays and there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just that at certain times some people might not be okay with situationships or be confused about them. Hain saath par, hain saath naa bhi--are we together in this or are we not, the song talks about it.”

Often described as Easter eggs, Anuv's songs come with personal stories. Husn is no different. He revealed, “The song is about a friend. It’s written for that friend who is close to me. I can’t disclose more. It’s something that the person has literally told me and I have used it in my song.”

Not many artists give out details of their personal lives through their songs. Anuv said he has no issue in doing so. “See what people see on the internet, I am 20 percent of that. I am actually a very private person. I keep my relationships private. People don't know the kind of life I have but when it comes to my songs, I have found a balance between giving them too much and giving them less. I am right in the middle. As a storyteller you want to share, which means you have to tell people the background of the story so that they connect to it. But, I don't give away too much as well. There’s so much more which I am going to keep to myself.”

Anuv kickstarted his India tour in 2021 and returned to Kolkata for another edition. Sharing his experience so far, having more new cities added to the tour, he said, “It has been crazy. We have done just three cities and Kolkata is the fourth one. From 2021 tour to this year, it just shows how much we have grown.” He has more seven cities to perform.

Anuv Jain from Guldasta Tour in Kolkata

But what makes Kolkata different to him? The Baarishein singer replied, “I have come to Kolkata the most. I genuinely love the place and I have lots of friends from here. There’s a familiar thing here.” While Kolkata is the hub of all things sweet and scrumptious, he has one thing with him to take home after the show. “Boat pastries from Kookie Jar. I took it with me last time,” he laughed.

About six months earlier, Anuv opened up about his songs being reduced to memes and funny posts on social media during a rare AMA session online. Have things changed for him? He answered, “Yes. I think I am more accepting of the fact that this is just one of the ways to make the songs go viral. Memes have become such a popular part of our culture. At the same time, I would still love it if my songs became popular for the right reasons but I have just accepted that my music is out in the universe; people can do whatever they want to do with it. I don’t have control over my songs after it’s done.”

Anuv's song Maazak was a part of Thank You for Coming. When asked whether he is open to movies, the Indie singer said, “I am very happy about my song being in Thank You For Coming because it happened for the first time. Obviously, the journey is slow but I really hope that over the years, people can find ways to put my music in films tastefully. It would be amazing but I am still very happy with what I am doing right now. It’s not like I’m greedy for it; I’m very content with where I am. Also, movies are always on the cards. I'm always open to it.”

Not only Anuv is open to films but also picked his favourite actor for whom he would love to sing. “I think movies have changed a lot. Nowadays lip-syncing has gone and it’s more about the background music, but if I have to sing for someone I would love to sing for Ranbir Kapoor. His films have killer music.”

Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal is a blockbuster. But, Anuv is yet to catch up. He said, “No, I haven't watched Animal yet. I have been very busy. But I am checking how it’s doing; everyone's posting about it. Apparently, it has done amazing, and the reviews are very polarising. I love polarised things. I am hoping to watch it once I am done with a few more shows.”

From the last time Anuv spoke with Hindustan Times till now, a lot has changed. As 2023 is about to end, the 28-year-old reflected on his growth, “I think my life has taken a full 180 degrees. I am still the same person but things around me have changed a lot externally. I think it’s crazy but I am managing and keeping track. My songs now reaching out to people more. I hope life becomes even better.”

“I am thankful for everything. I am thankful that I can do this and be confident on stage in front of people, which was a task for me earlier.”

