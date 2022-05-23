Are BTS member V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating? Agency reacts to rumours, fans are divided

BTS’ V and Blackpink’s were caught up in dating rumours after Korean news agencies published a picture of the K-Pop idols, driving together in a car, from an unknown source. It’s believed that the two were snapped on South Korea’s Jeju Island. While BTS’ agency HYBE has not yet responded to the speculations, media outlet Chosun quoted Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment saying, “We have nothing to say.” (Read also: BTS: J-Hope reveals why 'sometimes' he hides a side of himself, says 'members and ARMY accept all of me')

Taken from a distance, the picture allegedly features Kim Tae-hyung, also known professionally as V, and Jennie, who are both seen wearing sunglasses. The photo has been widely shared on social media, as K-Pop fans continue to debate over its authenticity.

Calling it ‘edited’, one user wrote on Twitter, “There's no way Jennie and V are dumb enough to travel just to Jeju (Island) without masking or covering anything. It’s probably just a photoshop released by ‘someone’ to cover up another scandal. Then after a while, they will release statements that it was all fake.” Another fan added, “I know it's photoshop. Well, why exactly Jennie and V? The company know something, we don't know anything right. Why exactly Jeju."

One fan tweeted in support of the singers, “I saw some fans in the comment section bashing Jennie or V because of their rumoured pic on Jeju Island. Somebody said that the pic is edited. If they're dating, let them date because they're also human. It's so sickening to see fans bashing them just because of this.”

However, this is not the first time that V and Jennie are being linked to each other. After BTS members, RM, Jimin, Jin, V, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga, had made their Instagram debut, V had made news for following Jennie from his account.

Previously, Jennie was rumoured to be dating Bigbang’s G-Dragon. While the singer never responded to dating link ups with G-Dragon, reports later claimed that the two parted ways after G-Dragon’s private Instagram account unfollowed Jennie on the platform.

