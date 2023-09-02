Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship differs from public portrayal

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are reportedly maintaining a strong and discreet relationship in the public spotlight, according to multiple insiders who have told PEOPLE.

A mutual friend of the couple, who initially connected on the set of the upcoming Wicked film adaptation, emphasized that the situation has been blown out of proportion and is considerably different from public perceptions.

The insider emphasized that the duo are simply striving to navigate their budding romance in private.

He said, "While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it's much different than what has been portrayed in public."

Addressing questions about the duration of their relationship, a close family friend clarified that their romantic involvement began only after Grande separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez, and Ethan separated from his wife, Lilly Jay.

They both acted responsibly and respectfully in this regard.

"The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn't begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated respectfully," the close family friend mentioned.

Another individual closely involved with the situation added that the two are making sincere efforts to balance their public exposure with the intention of being considerate to all parties involved.

Ethan's main focus remains on co-parenting his infant son, born in August 2022, alongside Lilly Jay. Which he gives utmost priority to.

"They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved," one of the respondents stated.

Back in January, Grande separated from her husband, with whom she tied the knot in May 2021. The decision was a mutual one, as confirmed by an insider.

Their marriage faced challenges when Grande went to London to film Wicked, resulting in a long-distance relationship that ultimately did not work out. Despite this, the Everyday singer had nothing but praise for Dalton, emphasizing his unconditional support for the megastar during their marriage.

In the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, Ariana Grande is set to portray Glinda, while Ethan Slater will take on the role of Boq.