Armaan Malik says a lot of people attend concerts 'because of FOMO' and not always because they like the artist

Indian audience has been in for a musical treat since last year as they witnessed big musicians such as Diljit Dosanjh, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay performing live for them and letting them explore their diverse musical talent. Unquestionably, India's concert culture has changed lately and it's for good. (Also Read | Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman ahead of Chennai concert at KM Music Conservatory, sings Perfect with his choir. Watch) Armaan Malik spoke about concerts in India and its audience.

Singer Armaan Malik, who enjoys a huge fan following among music lovers, expressed his views on the rise of concert culture in India while speaking with ANI.

"I think there are a lot of reasons to attend a concert. One is that there are a lot of core fans who are really really big fans of the artist. So they go to see the artist, to listen to the music live. There is also a section where they think that these artists are definitely cool, let's check out and see how the vibe will be. And there are also people who have never attended a concert but because there has been a wave or a concert has been promoted in a way where the hype of that concert has increased. So I think a lot of people go because of FOMO (fear of missing out)," he quipped.

"There are many different reasons. But when people come together at a concert and connect with the music, that is a very beautiful thing. What we have witnessed with all these artists like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, My own concerts. If you notice one thing, you will feel that the audience wants to come to the concerts, they want to enjoy. They get an experience which takes them away from the stresses and problems of life, even if it is a concert of two-three hours. for those two-three hours, they forget all the other problems. And I think that is the beauty of a musical concert," Armaan emphasised.

On Saturday night, Armaan enthralled the Delhi-NCR audience with his performance at an event.