Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman ahead of Chennai concert at KM Music Conservatory, sings Perfect with his choir. Watch

ANI |
Feb 05, 2025 08:21 AM IST

AR Rahman shared a couple of pictures, in which he was seen sitting with Photograph singer Ed Sheeran and son AR Ameen on a couch.

Pop star Ed Sheeran met Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen ahead of his grand performance in Chennai on February 5.British musician Ed Sheeran is currently on his six-city Indian music tour, which includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi. (Also Read: Bewildered Ed Sheeran gets champi in Chennai ahead of concert, British fans shocked by 'aggressive' head massage. Watch)

AR Rahman and son AR Ameen with Ed Sheeran in Chennai.
AR Rahman and son AR Ameen with Ed Sheeran in Chennai.

Taking to his Instagram handle, AR Rahman shared a couple of pictures, in which he was seen sitting with Photograph singer Ed Sheeran and son AR Ameen on a couch. Another picture featured Rahman using his music console while Ed Sheeran was snapping a photograph of the singer. AR Rahman credited the beautiful photographs to Ed Sheeran in the caption.

The fans flocked to the comment section and expressed their excitement about their possible collaboration for a music video.

Earlier, British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30. Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers!

One of the highlights of the evening was when Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai, and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time.

He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India.

Singer-actor Dot., best known for The Archies, opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour.

Following this, Ed Sheeran performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik.

The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Ed Sheeran will next perform in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.


Follow Us On