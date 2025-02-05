Bewildered Ed Sheeran gets champi in Chennai ahead of concert, British fans shocked by 'aggressive' head massage. Watch

Ed Sheeran is getting full desi treatment during his ongoing visit to India for The Mathematics Tour. The British singer is currently in Chennai ahead of his concert in the city. On Tuesday, a fan club posted a video of Ed getting the champion, a traditional Indian head massage, and many, including the singer himself, were left bewildered by its rather aggressive style. (Also read: Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni have a ‘lovely evening’ at Ed Sheeran's concert in Hyderabad. See pics) Ed Sheeran gets a head massage in Chennai.

Ed Sheeran gets a champi in Chennai

EdHQ, a fan club of the singer, posted a video on Instagram that showed Sheeran getting the champi. The singer smiled, winced, and looked puzzled as a man slapped his head and massaged it in the traditional champi style. "Ed getting a head massage in Chennai," the accompanying caption read. The singer shared the video on his Instagram Stories with a cheeky note: 'This kinda slaps'.

The video has hilarious reactions from the singer's international fans. "Now we would know the reason if you forget lyrics," wrote one. Another added, "I always thought I wanted a head massage, but I'm not so sure now." One quipped, "Now you know how your guitar feels during Bloodstream." Many fans, unfamiliar with the beats and slaps in champi, were surprised by how uncomfortable it looked. "That is so aggressive," one wrote in shock. Another comment read, "Are we sure we should be calling this Massage?"

About Ed Sheeran's India visit

Earlier, the British musician kicked off his +-=÷x 2025 India Tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30. Sheeran took the stage donning a T-shirt that said 'Pune', celebrating the city, and the crowd erupted in cheers!

One of the highlights of the evening was when Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time.

He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India. Singer-actor Dot., best known for The Archies, opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's The Mathematics tour.

Following this, Ed Sheeran performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik. The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Ed Sheeran will next perform in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.