Jonita Gandhi says she is 'super stoked' to perform with Ed Sheeran in Chennai: Time’s about to be frozen still

Singer Jonita Gandhi is set to share the stage with British musician Ed Sheeran at his Chennai concert on Wednesday. Ed Sheeran, known for songs such as Shape of You, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud, is currently on the India leg of The Mathematics ( -=÷x) Tour. (Also Read | Jonita Gandhi on opening Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert: I have so much in store) Jonita Gandhi and Ed Sheeran will perform in Chennai.

Jonita, the voice behind Bollywood tracks such as What Jhumka, Sau Tarah Ke and Gilehriyaan, shared the news on her Instagram handle on Monday.

"Time's about to be frozen still. This week has been ultra crazy and it's not over yet! SUPER STOKED to be sharing the stage with one of my absolute favssss ED SHEERAN!!! (sic)" she captioned the post featuring Ed's tour poster.

"Going to be playing my own music (of course a couple of my films ones too) so come out and support your girl on Feb 5th in Chennai. CAN'T WAIT (sic)," she added in the post.

Ed, a multiple Grammy-winning singer, kickstarted his six-city tour in India on January 30 in Pune. He performed in Hyderabad on Sunday.

After Chennai, the British singer-songwriter will next perform in Bengaluru and Shillong on February 8 and 12, respectively. He will conclude the India leg of his tour with his concert on February 15 in Delhi-NCR where he will be joined by singer-actor Lisa Mishra on stage.