Jonita Gandhi on opening Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert: I have so much in store

Singer Jonita Gandhi is “very excited” about opening for one of her favourite artistes, English singer Dua Lipa, who is set to perform in Mumbai on November 30. Jonita Gandhi will be doing the opening act at Dua Lipa's concert later this year in Mumbai.

Gandhi, who is eager to showcase her own music before Lipa takes the stage, talks about her love for the pop star. “I love her music,” she gushes, adding, “The Dua Lipa song that had the most impact on me was New Rules (2017); it was the first one I ever heard.”

The 34-year-old, known for hits such as Gilehriyaan (Dangal, 2016), What Jhumka? (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 2023) and Soni Soni (Ishq Vishk Rebound), shares: “Although I haven’t started planning my setlist, I’m definitely going to perform as many of my songs as I can. I have so much in store.”

The anticipation surrounding international artistes visiting India is palpable, with the likes of Lipa, Alan Walker and Bryan Adams performing this year.

Ask if concertgoers abroad are equally excited for Indian artistes, the singer, who recently performed in Colombo and the US, responds with a resounding “yes”. Gandhi tells us, “When people live geographically far away from their favourite artistes, it adds to the hype of them being in your city to perform.”

Calling this “an exciting phase” in her singing career, Gandhi also touches on her long anticipated acting debut, which was initially slated for 2021. “There are no films on the horizon yet, but I’m open to exploring acting opportunities in the near future,” she ends.