Asees Kaur:Making reels is my way of connecting with the audiences

Asees Kaur released two independent songs recently - Kesariyo Rang and Mashooka - and both of them are trending on Instagram reels. The singer says using Instagram reels to promote his latest songs is her way of connecting with the audiences.

He explains, “I want my audience to listen to my songs, and what’s better than doing it through Instagram reels and making them aware of my latest releases? I make sure that I make reels on every song that I do. Sometimes I even pick up the old ones that I have sung. It’s my way of connecting with my audiences and people enjoy that. Other than that I don’t usually make reels.”

Ask her if she also considers it as a marketing tool and keeps the track of views and shares, Kaur says it’s not her job as an artiste. “I do not get into technicalities because that’s not an artistes’ job according to me. As an artiste, my only job is to make music and put it out for people to enjoy. And when I do that, I give my piece of heart to the audience. The number is a different game altogether and it’s too much pressure also. We work for creative satisfaction and everything else is a gimmick,” shares the artiste who has survived in the industry through hard work and consistent effort.

The 34-year-old singer also throws light on the constant criticism for ‘autotune’ and ‘not being good enough’ that comes her way as well as the industry she is a part of. Kaur says she does not take criticism about the industry to her heart as “I am not the only one working in this industry. And as far as it’s not targeted at me, I do not take it to my heart. As far as autotune is concerned, I think it is there to be used. It’s like a plug-in, which has to be there when you are recording a certain track. Having said that, it should not be overly used. That’s my personal opinion. Apart from that, I don’t think I am anybody to comment on anybody using it and I am fine with autotune being used.

