IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Baarish Ki Jaaye: Nawazuddin Siddiqui debuts romantic single with Sunanda Sharma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma in a still from Baarish Ki Jaaye.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma in a still from Baarish Ki Jaaye.
music

Baarish Ki Jaaye: Nawazuddin Siddiqui debuts romantic single with Sunanda Sharma

  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared a new romantic single featuring him alongside Punjabi actor Sunanda Sharma. It has been sung by B Praak.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has unveiled a romantic single featuring him as a gangster who goes on to marry a woman with a mental health issue. Titled Baairsh Ki Jaaye, the song has been sung by B Praak and featured Punjabi actor Sunanda Sharma as his bride.

The music video shows Nawazuddin as a local gangster and Sunanda as an innocent girl. He does all to make her happy and eventually goes on to marry her. As it rains during the wedding, the girl's grandmother comes with an umbrella to protect the holy fire of their marriage.


The summary of the music video claims it to be based on a true story. It read, "A Soulful melody of two hearts filled with love and emotions. #Baarishkijaaye where love will have a New meaning. The only way love can last a lifetime is if it's unconditional . The Bollywood King Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pollywood queen Sunandha Sharma is all set to take you all to there Dream world . The song is Sung by one of the finnest vocalist B Praak and penned down by Star Maker Jaani . The song is based on true story."

Nawazuddin recently commenced shooting for his next film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The romantic-comedy is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. The film marks the second collaboration between Nawazuddin and Kushan after their 2017 action-thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Kushan had earlier said the film chronicles the story of an "oddball" couple. The film also stars Neha Sharma, who was last seen on the big screen in Ajay Devgn''s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

"Kickstarting a new journey with a bang! Shoot begins for #JogiraSaraRaRa," Nawazuddin posted on his social media accounts last month.

Also read: Irrfan's sons Babil, Ayaan work on a music album: 'What could be better for Baba's legacy'

In January, Nawazuddin had left for London to commence the shooting of his film, Sangeen. The actor had shared a picture in which he was seen at the airport, wearing a black outfit and a face mask, adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On! #SangeenStartsInLondon," he wrote. Sangeen, directed by Jaideep Chopra, also features actor Elnaaz Nourozi. Nawazuddin and Elnaaz have previously worked together on Netflix original series Sacred Games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
nawazuddin siddiqui b praak

Related Stories

Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad.
Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad.
hollywood

The Suicide Squad trailer comes with statutory warnings, lots of Margot Robbie

ANI |
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The first trailer for The Suicide Squad was unveiled on Friday and it features plenty of familiar faces making their DC Extended Universe debut.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Priyanka Chopra conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for her fans.
Actor Priyanka Chopra conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for her fans.
bollywood

Priyanka has witty reply to fan who asked about not being invited to her wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra often leaves her fans in splits as she gives epic replies to their queries. One fan asked her why they weren't invited to her wedding with Nick Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP