Badshah and Twitter can't stop laughing as musician gives tutorial on how to compose rapper's songs in 8 simple steps

Rapper Badshah has reacted after a Twitter user shared a video, giving a tutorial on how to compose his song in eight steps and two minutes. The video started with the Twitter user, musician Anshuman Sharma saying, "How to sound like Badshah in two minutes?"

In the video, Anshuman said that the first step requires a person to decide on the intensity of a party if it will be low key or a big bash. In the second step, the person has to think of a girl and write about her. The third step requires the person to add chords, in the fourth step some quirky music has to be added and in the fifth, a synth chord has to be added.

The musician, in the next step, spoke about the vocals. He said here a person will need to sing like 'you wanna get into a club but you're scared of your parents too'.

The next steps will require a brass beat and get inspired by DJ Snake songs. The Twitter user then said that all these played together make a Badshah song. He also added memes of the Shiba Inu dog where it danced and played the flute.

Reacting to the post, Badshah wrote, "I swear he almost cracked it (bashful monkey and laughing hard emojis)." The video has garnered over 18.3K likes and 1,647 retweets since Monday.

A fan, reacting to it, wrote, "New song is ready. Bas it's your boy Badshah aap add kar do (only add it's your boy Badshah)." A person also commented, "Mujhe aisa kyu lag raha hai ki ye apka next gaana hai and Anshuman k sath apne collab kia hai uske liye (Why do I feel it's your next song and you've collaborated with Anshuman for it)?"

Badshah is known for his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi songs. His songs have featured in Kapoor & Sons, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Khoobsurat among others. Badshah's songs also include Genda Phool, Pagal, DJ Waley Babu, Wakhra Swag, among others.

Last year, he released several tracks including Baawla, Bachpan Ka Pyaar, Bad Boy x Bad Girl and Jugnu. Currently, Badshah is seen as one of the judges on the latest season of India's Got Talent. The other judges include Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Muntashir.

