(Exclusive) Badshah on hip-hop turning 50: It gives you freedom

Aug 11, 2023 02:02 PM IST

Badshah, an Indian rapper, reflects on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, highlighting its global influence and the need for future growth in the genre.

Badshah started out as a hip-hop artiste in 2006 and 17 years later, the rapper is among the biggest names in the Indian music space. Besides establishing himself as a chart-topping musician, he has also contributed extensively towards the growth of hip-hop in India. As the genre turns 50 today (August 11), the musician, in an exclusive chat with us, says, “This day is a testimony to the cultural relevance of the genre and how hip-hop has become foundational. But we need to focus on building the future narrative, rather than celebrating it on one day. As the world celebrates 50 years of hip-hop, it shouldn’t be about just one artiste, one region or one culture. I’d love for the new wave of hip-hop and the older generation across the world to coexist. Hip-hop is now beyond being a global phenomenon; it’s the foundation of pop culture all over the world.”

Ask why he loves the genre and the 37-year-old says, “Hip-hop is not meant for the faint-hearted. It has erupted from a place of authenticity, where artistes are able to put themselves out there in a very no-holds-barred manner. Hip-hop doesn’t let you get stuck in a box and or have anyone dictate to you what can make the cut. It gives you freedom and fluidity.“

When he started out as a hip-hop artiste, the genre wasn’t as big in India. Was it tough to make people understand the kind of music he wanted to make? “When I was growing up, it was extremely difficult to think big as I hailed from a middle-class milieu. But music gave me the courage to dream and I didn’t care much about what others felt because it almost felt like hip-hop was my inner sanctum. In my early days, it was tough for me to say, ‘I can build from rock bottom’, but hip-hop was a test for my testimony,” says Badshah, who feels proud to be addressed as “an hip-hop artiste”. “It’s such a gratifying feeling to know that I’m useful to my community, my country and the world. I’ve been able to perform at big venues, deliver chart-breaking hits and collaborate with phenomenal artistes over the past two decades and that’s all because hip-hop gave me that platform,” he ends.

