Badshah reacts to viral video claiming he fell off stage during his show: ‘Mere haath…’

Singer Badshah has responded after a video emerged online claiming that he fell off the stage during a show. Badshah shared a brief clip on Instagram and also tweeted about it. Many people shared the video on social media platforms. (Also Read | Badshah issues clarification days after fans criticised him over ‘BTS bibba’ words in Bloody Daddy song)

What happened in the viral video

Badshah spoke about a video in which a person fell off from a stage.

In the clip, a person is seen singing on stage near the audience. The person, dressed in a black T-shirt, matching shorts, and white sneakers, looks a lot like Badshah. While singing he suddenly lost his balance and fell off the stage into an open box nearby. The team behind the show immediately rushed to help him.

What Badshah said on Instagram

After reports claimed that it was Badshah, who fell off the stage, he issued a clarification. Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a video of himself in his car, saying, “Bhai main bilkul theek hun. Main kisi stage se nahi geera (I am absolutely fine. I did not fall from any stage).”

He also added, "I am safe, I am sound. Mere haath paed sab sahi hai. In fact jo insaan stage se geera hai hope woh theek ho (My arms and legs are all fine. In fact, the person who fell off the stage, I hope he is well). I am fine. Main bilkul theek hun (I am absolutely fine).

Badshah posted a video as he sat in his car.

Badshah also tweeted on the matter

Badshah also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "That's not me, but whoever that is I hope he is safe (folded hands emoji)." Many people took to the comments section and claimed that it was Punjabi singer Elly Mangat who fell.

Badshah also shared a tweet.

Badshah's clarification on ‘BTS bibba’

Badshah often shares clarification after misleading reports emerge about him. Recently, he was criticised for allegedly using the words 'BTS bibba' in his song Issa Vibe. The Punjabi word 'bibba', used in the Bloody Daddy song, means 'woman'. Following the backlash, he issued a clarification.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Badshah wrote, "Playlist mein BAD BUNNY BTS 'BIEBER' (ear with hearing aid emoji)." Bieber refers to singer Justin Bieber."

