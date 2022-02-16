Bappi Lahiri passes away live updates: Rakesh Roshan, Kajol visit his home, Anushka Sharma offers condolences
Singer-composer and 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri has died aged 69, his family said Wednesday. The death prompted tributes from the world of politics and Bollywood.
The singer's funeral will be held on Thursday when his son Bappa arrives back in the country from US. Check out more Live Updates:
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 16, 2022 01:59 PM IST
Abhijeet arrives at home
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya visited Bappi Lahiri's home.
Feb 16, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Anil Kapoor pays tribute
“Bappi Da gave us some great musical films like Saheb, Mohabbat , Insaaf Ki Awaaz and Zindagi ek jua…the song pyaar bina hain kahan re will remain iconic.. Will miss his warm , humble and child like innocence always,” Anil wrote in a tweet.
Feb 16, 2022 01:20 PM IST
Top 10 iconic songs of Bappi Lahiri
Musician Bappi Lahiri died in Mumbai late Tuesday. Here's a look at some of his most popular songs from Hindi films.
Feb 16, 2022 01:08 PM IST
Shaan visits Bappi's home
Singer Shaan seen with others outside Bappi Lahiri's home.
Feb 16, 2022 12:58 PM IST
Lalit Pandit visits Bappi's home
Music composer Lalit Pandit visited Bappi Lahiri's home.
Feb 16, 2022 12:49 PM IST
Anushka Sharma remembers Bappi Da
“Thank you for so many happy memories with your music to millions, Bappi da. Deepest condolences and strength to friends, family and fans,” Anushka wrote in a tweet.
Feb 16, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt pays tribute
“Shocked to hear about #BappiLahiri Ji's demise. Bappi Da, you have left the world, but you will stay in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to the family,” Sanjay wrote in a tweet.
Feb 16, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Rakesh Roshan arrives at Bappi's home
Filmmaker-actor Rakesh Roshan paid a visit at Bappi Lahiri's home.
Feb 16, 2022 12:33 PM IST
Family releases statement
Bappi's family released a statement on his death. “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated,” it said.
Feb 16, 2022 12:31 PM IST
Sunil Shetty remembers Bappi
Suniel Shetty shared a picture of Bappi Da and wrote a note for the composer.
Feb 16, 2022 12:29 PM IST
Kajol and Tanuja pay a visit
Actor Kajol and her mother Tanuja visited Bappi Lahiri's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.
