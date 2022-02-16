Top 10 iconic songs of Bappi Lahiri: Revisit his legacy with Tamma Tamma, Raat Baaki and more
- Musician Bappi Lahiri died in Mumbai late Tuesday. Here's a look at some of his most popular songs from Hindi films.
Bappi Lahiri made his entry in films five decades ago and continued to churn out peppy numbers at the age of 69, just a month before his death on Tuesday night. He died following multiple health issues in a Mumbai hospital.
Bappi was known to have introduced and popularised synthesised disco music in India. He majorly worked in Hindi and Bengali cinema. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3.
Born into a Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri, Bappi Lahiri had singer parents--Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri. They were Bengali musicians, trained in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. Kishore Kumar was his maternal uncle.
Bappi is said to have begun playing tabla at the young age of three when he was trained by his parents. He has two children--son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Lahiri. Recently, he introduced his grandson Swastik Lahiri and promoted his song last year in October.
He is best known for his peppy dance numbers but has also given some of the most memorable romantic and melancholic songs in Bollywood. In his vast career, he gave many chartbusters and we take a look at some of the most popular ones from Hindi cinema:
Chalte Chalte
Film: Chalte Chalte
Tamma Tamma Loge
Film: Thanedaar
Raat Baaqi
Film: Sharaab
Inteha Ho Gayi
fILM:
Thodi Si Jo Pi Li Hai
Film: Sharaabi
Kisi Nazar Ko Tera
Film: Aitbaar
Koi Yaha Aha Nache Nache
Film: Disco Dancer
Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar
Film: Sailaab
Jalta Hai Jiya Mera
Film: Zakhmee
Bambai Se Aya Mera Dost
Film: Aaap Ki Kahatir
Also read: ‘Dada, you’ll be missed': Celebs mourn Bappi Lahiri; PM Modi tweets condolences
Bappi Lahiri was infected with the coronavirus last year and some reports later claimed that he lost his voice after testing positive for Covid-19. However, he refuted the rumours in an interview with Hindustan Times and said he only had cough.