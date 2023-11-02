Beatles' AI-generated last song, Now & Then, releases worldwide; listen here

The Beatles have released their much-anticipated “final song,” titled “Now and Then,” featuring the voice of the late John Lennon. The track, which has been 45 years in the making, was released worldwide at 2 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET) and is accompanied by a new music video set to debut on Friday.

FILE -The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr on drums perform on the CBS "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York on Feb. 9, 1964. Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release of a “new” Beatles song.“Now And Then,” will be available Thursday, Nov. 2. (AP)

Lennon originally wrote and recorded the song at his home in New York City in 1978. After his death in 1980, his widow Yoko Ono shared the demo with the remaining Beatles members in 1994. Despite initial efforts to complete the song, it was set aside and remained unfinished for years.

Advancements in artificial intelligence were employed during the making of The Beatles’ documentary, “Get Back,” directed by Peter Jackson. The technology allowed the team to isolate Lennon’s voice from the original demo recording, enabling Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and musicians at Capitol Studios to finally complete the song.

Fans can listen to the song through this link.

“This is the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room,” expressed an emotional Ringo Starr. McCartney, reflecting on the band’s enduring legacy, stated, “How lucky was I to have those men in my life and to work with them so intimately and to come up with such a body of music. To still be working on Beatles music in 2023 – wow.”

The release of “Now and Then” marks the end of an era for music enthusiasts worldwide. The Beatles, whose impact on the music industry has been immeasurable, created timeless classics like “Hey Jude,” “Come Together,” and “Let It Be,” earning them seven Grammy Awards.

The accompanying music video for “Now and Then” contains previously unseen footage, including a few seconds of the earliest known film of The Beatles performing in 1962. The video showcases the band’s evolution and captures their spirit, providing fans with a nostalgic experience.