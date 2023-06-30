Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour grossed whopping $154 million on European leg, sold more than 1 million tickets: Report

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour arrived in May, and with it one dazzling concert after another. During her Renaissance World Tour's European leg, the singer sold more than one million tickets, making it the biggest leg of any solo Beyonce tour yet. What's more, this leg of her ongoing tour grossed $154.4 million. The Renaissance World Tour arrives in North America on July 8 with its first concert in Toronto, Canada. Also read: Priyanka Chopra grooves at Beyonce's London concert

European leg of Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce shared photos on Instagram from her concert at Frankfurt, Germany during Renaissance World Tour.

On May 10, the Grammy Award-winning singer had kicked off the opening night of her tour in Stockholm, Sweden. While performing at sold-out concerts across Europe, Beyonce not only delivered dozens of unforgettable onstage fashion moments, but also made lots of money.

As per a report by Billboard, the European leg (first nine shows) of the Renaissance World Tour – which wrapped up recently in Warsaw – grossed a whopping $154.4 million and sold 1 million tickets across 21 shows as reported by Billboard Boxscore.

Beyonce's gross earnings from European leg of her tour

It’s the biggest gross and attendance of any of Beyonce’s previous European legs. On 2016’s The Formation World Tour and 2018’s On the Run II Tour (co-headlined with Jay-Z), she earned $87 million, marking a 77 percent bump on her recent stint, added the report.

Billboard also reported that the European leg of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour made her the top-grossing touring act of May.

As per an earlier report by Business Plus, the average ticket prices for the Renaissance World Tour are around $678.

About Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour comes on the heels of her seventh solo album, Renaissance, which was released in July 2022. Her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour launched on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, with a jaw-dropping, three-hour showcase featuring dozens of career-spanning hits. The tour had stops in London, Barcelona, Brussels and Amsterdam.

The Renaissance World Tour now heads to Canada and the United States, starting with Toronto. The tour has stops in US cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston, among others, before concluding on September 27 in New Orleans.

