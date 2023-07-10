Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles falls victim to million-dollar burglary, cash and jeweley stolen from LA home

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, has become the victim of a high-value burglary, with over $1 million worth of cash and jewelry stolen from her Los Angeles home. The incident took place while the 69-year-old was out of town, and the break-in was discovered by a member of her team who found her entire safe missing.

The stolen safe contained cash and jewelry with an estimated value of around $1 million, making this a substantial loss for Tina Knowles. The theft occurred when nobody was present at the residence, ensuring that no one was harmed during the incident.

Investigation in progress

Local authorities are actively investigating the burglary, interviewing neighbors and reviewing surveillance footage to gather leads. At present, no significant leads have been identified, and the means by which the thieves gained access to the property remain unknown.

A Troublesome trend

This is not the first time Tina Knowles' home has been targeted. In April, a man was arrested for causing minor damage to her mailbox by throwing rocks. However, no charges were pressed following the incident. Tina Knowles has previously encountered other challenges, such as a medical incident during one of her daughter's concerts in Belgium.

While Tina deals with the aftermath of the burglary, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and their children are currently on tour in Toronto, Canada. The family's focus is on the ongoing tour, but they will likely provide support to Tina during this difficult time.

Authorities are diligently working on the case, hoping to recover the stolen valuables and bring the perpetrators to justice. The theft has undoubtedly been a distressing experience for Tina Knowles, but the investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement will continue their efforts to bring closure to this unfortunate event.

