Billboard Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift wins big, takes home 10 awards

Pop sensation Taylor Swift took home 10 awards during the Billboard Music Awards which took place on Sunday, November 19. Continuing her winning streak this year, the Cruel Summer singer had the most nominations spanning 20 categories. Alongside Swift, Drake and Weeknd were also among the most-nominated artists, with 14 and 16 nods respectively. As Swift embarks on the South American leg of her Eras Tour, here is the full list of her winnings and nominations for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Top Artist

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour won't premiere on streaming anytime soon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (AP)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (Winner)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Joey Moi (Winner)

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Morgan Wallen (Winner)

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift (Winner)

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift (Winner)

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

Taylor Swift (Winner)

The Weeknd

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (Winner)

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage- Her Loss

Metro Boomin- HEROES & VILLAINS

Morgan Wallen- One Thing at a Time (Winner)

SZA- SOS

Taylor Swift- Midnights

Top Country Album

Luke Combs- Gettin’ Old

Luke Combs- Growin’ Up

Morgan Wallen- One Thing at a Time (Winner)

Taylor Swift- Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Zach Bryan- American Heartbreak

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage- Creepin’

Miley Cyrus- Flowers

Morgan Wallen- Last Night (Winner)

SZA- Kill Bill

Taylor Swift- Anti-Hero

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus- Flowers

Morgan Wallen- Last Night (Winner)

SZA- Kill Bill

Taylor Swift- Anti-Hero

Zach Bryan- Something in the Orange

Top Radio Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage- Creepin’

Miley Cyrus- Flowers (Winner)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rema & Selena Gomez- Calm Down

Taylor Swift- Anti-Hero

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande- Die for You

Top Selling Song

Jason Aldean- Try That in a Small Town

Jimin- Like Crazy

Miley Cyrus- Flowers

Oliver Anthony Music- Rich Men North of Richmond

Taylor Swift- Anti-Hero (Winner)

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus- Flowers (Winner)

Rema & Selena Gomez- Calm Down

SZA- Kill Bill

Taylor Swift- Anti-Hero

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande- Die for You