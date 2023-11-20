Billboard Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift wins big, takes home 10 awards
This year at the Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift won big, taking home 10 awards
Pop sensation Taylor Swift took home 10 awards during the Billboard Music Awards which took place on Sunday, November 19. Continuing her winning streak this year, the Cruel Summer singer had the most nominations spanning 20 categories. Alongside Swift, Drake and Weeknd were also among the most-nominated artists, with 14 and 16 nods respectively. As Swift embarks on the South American leg of her Eras Tour, here is the full list of her winnings and nominations for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.
Top Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Top Female Artist
Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Top Hot 100 Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (Winner)
SZA
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Ashley Gorley
Jack Antonoff
SZA
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Zach Bryan
Top Hot 100 Producer
Jack Antonoff
Joey Moi (Winner)
Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake
Morgan Wallen (Winner)
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift (Winner)
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Jason Aldean
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Bad Bunny
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift (Winner)
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
NewJeans
Taylor Swift (Winner)
The Weeknd
Top Country Artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (Winner)
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Country Female Artist
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake & 21 Savage- Her Loss
Metro Boomin- HEROES & VILLAINS
Morgan Wallen- One Thing at a Time (Winner)
SZA- SOS
Taylor Swift- Midnights
Top Country Album
Luke Combs- Gettin’ Old
Luke Combs- Growin’ Up
Morgan Wallen- One Thing at a Time (Winner)
Taylor Swift- Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Zach Bryan- American Heartbreak
Top Hot 100 Song
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage- Creepin’
Miley Cyrus- Flowers
Morgan Wallen- Last Night (Winner)
SZA- Kill Bill
Taylor Swift- Anti-Hero
Top Streaming Song
Miley Cyrus- Flowers
Morgan Wallen- Last Night (Winner)
SZA- Kill Bill
Taylor Swift- Anti-Hero
Zach Bryan- Something in the Orange
Top Radio Song
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage- Creepin’
Miley Cyrus- Flowers (Winner)
Rema & Selena Gomez- Calm Down
Taylor Swift- Anti-Hero
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande- Die for You
Top Selling Song
Jason Aldean- Try That in a Small Town
Jimin- Like Crazy
Miley Cyrus- Flowers
Oliver Anthony Music- Rich Men North of Richmond
Taylor Swift- Anti-Hero (Winner)
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Miley Cyrus- Flowers (Winner)
Rema & Selena Gomez- Calm Down
SZA- Kill Bill
Taylor Swift- Anti-Hero
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande- Die for You