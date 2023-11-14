Billie Eilish says she's physically attracted to women: ‘But I’m also intimidated by them and their beauty’

Billie Eilish has spoken candidly about her gender identity and attraction towards women. In an interview with Variety, the singer opened up about her body and sexuality. She recalled the 'weird and upsetting' scrutiny she faced in her formative years: 'Who was she dating? What was her sexuality? Why did she dress like that?' She also clarified her preferred pronouns. Also read: Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed' her brain

Billie Eilish on her attraction to women

Billie Eilish reveals her struggles with scrutiny and sexuality.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Admitting that she’s 'attracted to' other women, Billie said, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

She added, “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real... I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

Her dating life

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Billie Eilish said she has faced a great deal of scrutiny surrounding topics like her sexuality and dating history, which she told Variety has been 'upsetting'. She has been relatively private about her personal life in the past.

The singer was last linked to Jesse Rutherford of the band The Neighbourhood in October 2022. After eight months of dating, a source confirmed in a 2023 report by People that the two had split in May, but noted they 'remain good friends'.

Prior to Jesse Rutherford, Billie reportedly dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce for a little over a year from April 2021 to May 2022. She had also opened up about dating and breaking up with Brandon Adams, a rapper, who goes by the stage name 7:AMP, in her Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.