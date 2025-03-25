Bizarre conspiracy theory claims Katy Perry is murdered child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey, singer responds

A bizarre internet conspiracy theory has claimed Katy Perry is JonBenét Ramsey, a child beauty queen who was murdered at the age of six. An Instagram video that has surfaced features an AI-generated video of Ramsey transforming into Perry. The clip is played to Perry’s song ‘Wide Awake.’ Bizarre conspiracy theory claims Katy Perry (R) is murdered child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey (L) (Boulder Police Department, photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

Perry has now reacted to the video. “wait am I,” she commented on the post.

Many Instagram users reacted to the video, with one saying, “The fact that Katy Perry actually commented makes this even better”. “I’ve always thought this,” one user said, while another wrote, “Omg, katie is not jonbenet! People will believe anything...sigh”.

Some thought the theory was in poor taste. “This is a real child, daughter, and sister whose life was taken from her. This is so disrespectful to the family. I hope they find the animal who did this and some peace for the family,” one user wrote. Another said, “Please stop. Don’t disrespect that little girl like this.” “Tasteless,” one user wrote.

The JonBenét case, which remains unsolved to this day, has been explored in various documentaries. The latest show to be released was Netflix’s Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, which was released last year.

The JonBenét Ramsey case

Ramsey was reported missing from her home in the 700 block of 15th Street on December 26, 1996. She was later found dead in the same house in Boulder, Colorado, and according to an autopsy, she had been killed by strangulation.

According to the City of Boulder, detectives have been unable to solve the case despite following up on every lead that has come into the department, which includes more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails. Authorities have travelled to 19 states to interview or speak with over 1,000 individuals in connection to the crime.

“The killing of JonBenet was an unspeakable crime and this tragedy has never left our hearts,” Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn previously said. “We are committed to following up on every lead and we are continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved. This investigation will always be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

Boulder Police have regularly worked on the case with several stakeholders across the country, including the FBI, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Colorado’s Department of Public Safety, Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and various outside forensic labs. The collaboration still continues.

“The murder of JonBenet Ramsey is a terrible tragedy and sparked years of unanswered questions and theories. Our office has successfully prosecuted other cold case homicides and many murder cases,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. “In every one of those cases, it was the evidence that proved the defendant(s) guilty. Whether it is DNA or other evidence, more is needed to solve this murder. I appreciate the collaboration with CBI, the FBI, and the Boulder Police Department.”