Katy Perry ‘rely’ on Taylor Swift for advice to boost ticket sales for her upcoming tour: Report

Katy Perry is reportedly turning to her former rival, Taylor Swift, for advice as she faces challenges with slow ticket sales for her upcoming Lifetimes tour. Inspired by the monumental success of Swift’s Eras Tour, which has captivated fans worldwide, Perry is said to have reached out to the Bad Blood singer for guidance on how to navigate the current struggles in the live music industry. Katy Perry is reportedly consulting Taylor Swift for advice amid slow ticket sales for her tour. (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES/File Photo)

Sources close to the pop star revealed to The Sun that Perry is eager to learn from Swift’s strategies to turn things around and make her tour a hit.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's daughter True thinks mom is married to ex Tristan Thompson. Here's why

Perry seeks advice from Swift for her upcoming tour

Perry has announced 83 dates for her upcoming tour yet thousands of seats are still up for sale. A source told the media outlet that the Roar singer is “frustrated” with the lack of excitement about her tour and seeking Swift’s advice for everything from costume designs to lighting effects. The source shared, “She attended one of Taylor's concerts last year and left feeling both excited and inspired. She knows she can rely on Taylor for constructive feedback.”

Another source described Perry as the “sponge” who is soaking in every advice from the Lover singer. The two have reportedly also had very long discussions about every detail of a concert that makes it memorable. The source also shared that Swift has put significant stress on storytelling and stage presence while advising Perry adding, “Taylor wants Katy to succeed and have a fantastic tour. Katy appreciates that.”

Also Read: Jane Fonda recalls protecting her grandson from a wild bear: ‘I pushed it out’

Perry and Swift seem to have buried the hatchet

Despite their tumultuous past, which included a highly publicised feud that even inspired Swift's 2014 hit Bad Blood, the two pop stars have since reconciled, putting their differences behind them. Now, the Chained To The Rhythm singer is turning to Swift for advice on how to elevate her upcoming shows and inject new excitement into her performances, as reported by The Mirror US.

Known for her catchy anthems like Hot N Cold, Perry has faced her share of controversies, including criticism for continuing to collaborate with producer Dr. Luke on her album 143, despite the ongoing allegations brought against him by singer Kesha.